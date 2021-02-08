Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Berkeley County as new age group opens on Monday

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Monday, people between ages 65 and 69 are eligible to receive the COVID-19. Those eager to get their doses came out in droves to hospitals and clinics.

Hundreds of people were able to get vaccinated on Monday at the Elijah Wright Health Center in the Town of Cross.

“I’m out here to receive my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine,” said Francis Mack, who lined up to get vaccinated on Monday in Berkeley County.

Mack, her sister, and their cousin, were in line at about 9:00 a.m. “I’m just so thankful,” she said. “I am blessed. I just can’t wait to get it.”

They were part of the 65-70 group now eligible to receive the inoculation as part of the state’s vaccine roll-out plan.

“I will be 70 years old on May 5; I’ll be 70 years old, and thank God I don’t look like I’m 70,” she said.

Approximately 300 people were vaccinated during Monday’s clinic in Cross.

“When I heard that you did not need an appointment for here, I jumped on board- but I just wanted to get mine done and out of the way,” she said.

They arrived at about 9 o’clock in morning and rolled up to get their actual shot about three and a half hours later.

“I am on a whole lot of medication but I’m gonna trust God cause I’m gonna get this needle and I’m not even a needle person. I don’t like needles but because I know that this is going to help me live, I said Lord just let me take this needle. My sister said just relax your arm.”

Natasha Chatman with Fetter Health Care Network said they intentionally did not require appointments for this drive thru clinic.

“We realize that a lot of our patients do not have access to the internet. They may not have access to phones so they can make those appointments. We realize that for the demographic that we serve- that appointments can be a barrier for them. So, this allows us to serve them and take that barrier away,” said Chatman.

Fetter Healthcare is going to hold similar clinics again on Tuesday in the Alvin community and then on Thursday in Pineville.