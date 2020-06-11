“I’m disappointed.” Berkeley County sheriff reacts to cancellation of LIVE PD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The cancellation of ‘Live PD’ has many in the Lowcountry, including members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, shocked by the quick decision.

A&E announced their decision to cancel the popular reality show on Wednesday. It comes after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died while being restrained by law enforcement, and nationwide protests against police brutality and inequalities.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office joined the Live PD broadcasts during season 4 of the show, which premiered in November of 2019.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was not happy to hear the network decided to cancel the show.

“Well, I’m disappointed. It was sort of a shock to me that they would go that far and decided to cancel the program,” he said.

Paramount cancelled another long-time law enforcement reality show, COPS, earlier in the week.

Live PD crews filmed a black man who died while in police custody last year, but the show did not air the footage.

“I think A&E, I guess in my estimation, caved to the pressure of what’s going on around the country. But I tend to disagree with them doing it and probably the reasons why,” said Sheriff Lewis.

He said the show holds law enforcement accountable and creates transparency.

“It was very transparent to the public what we do and how we treat people; most importantly, it wasn’t just for the show, it’s just how we conduct ourselves.”

He went on to say, “I’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the citizens about it. And the interaction with the deputies that were on the show was very positive, so yeah, we’re a little bit disappointed.”

Live PD was the number one show on cable. And while the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office did not make any money from being on the show, it was a major draw for A&E.

“They obviously are having to make a business decision, but I think that because it was the number one cable television show, I believe someone, another network, will pick it up. That’s what I think.”

Sheriff Lewis said if a different network does decide to start a Live PD type program, he would be willing to talk to them about the BCSO taking part.