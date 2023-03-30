HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A shopping center in Hanahan, Yeaman’s Hall Plaza, will soon undergo a major renovation as part of updates coming to the city.

Hanahan Administrator, Courtney Soler, who called the project exciting, said the plaza will be a catalyst for the Town Center Master Plan.

“What we’re trying to do right here along Yeaman’s Hall Road is really renovate the different spaces,” said Soler.

The changes come in response to feedback the city had received from its residents.

“A lot of the people that live in Hanahan have answered like a year and a half worth of surveys- both for town center master plan but mostly for a comprehensive plan. One of everyone’s main goals that live here, at least those that answered our surveys, said they really want to stay in the city of Hanahan,” said Soler.

So, Hanahan is trying to improve the look and increase the number of restaurants and other businesses in the city – starting with Yeaman’s Hall Plaza.

“It’s a staple here in the community. It’s the first thing you see when you come into Hanahan from North Charleston Remount Road side. So that corner is very important to us,” Soler said.

The Plaza will undergo several changes. The exterior facade will be redone, using a more modern-looking design.

“What I’m most excited about is they are bringing in hopefully some restaurants, some outdoor seating, so it will be a space that you don’t just walk into the store, but it will be sort of an area where you can gather with friends, coworkers,” she explained.

It will become a major focal point of the city.

“That particular shopping center is very integral for the City of Hanahan and in particular the town center area,” said Soler.

Once the Yeaman’s Hall Plaza project is completed, the city said there will be other projects aimed at renovating different areas down Yeaman’s Hall Road.