BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194.

According to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. All eastbound lanes remain blocked as of 7:30 p.m.

SCDOT cameras show traffic backed up for several miles.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.