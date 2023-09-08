MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly deputy-involved shooting with a wanted suspect on the Wando River Bridge along I-526 in the Mount Pleasant area.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that their deputies attempted to stop an individual wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of multiple vehicles just before 11:20 a.m.; however, the vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued.

The vehicle stopped at the James B. Edwards Bridge, or Wando River Bridges, and shots were fired, according to Sheriff Duane Lewis. The sheriff said while it was a deputy-involved shooting, it’s unclear which party fired shots.

Suspect vehicle in deputy-involved shooting on I-526 | PROVIDED

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the westbound lanes of I-526 are closed at the Long Point Road exit. Traffic is being diverted onto Long Point Road. “Traffic eastbound at the same location is severely restricted,” added the Charleston Police Department.

News 2 viewers sent images and videos of vehicles being turned around by law enforcement.

People are asked to use an alternate route. Charleston Police say the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours, likely into rush hour.