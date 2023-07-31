MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner received a $1 million grant from the State for a new inclusive playground at the Regional Recreation Complex.

“Making sure Moncks Corner serves the recreation needs of all our citizens, regardless of ability, has been so important for me and this will be such an amazing addition to our facilities and tie in well with the Miracle League Field.,” Mayor Michael Lockliear said.

Members of the Berkeley County Delegation requested the funding for the playground to serve children and adults of all abilities.

“I can’t thank our delegation enough for their work to make this worthwhile project happen,” Mayor Lockliear said.

The new playground will be located at Regional Recreation Complex near the Home Telcom Miracle Field.

Officials believe that an inclusive playground is the next step in offering quality recreation opportunities for the community.

Goose Creek, Summerville, and North Charleston have added inclusive playground in recent years.

“In Moncks Corner, we are investing in our children and there is no better investment than that,” Representative Sylleste Davis said.

The inclusive playground area will include:

Playground equipment designed to serve those of all abilities.

A barrier-free surface.

Bathrooms.

Shade structures.

The Town of Moncks Corner will soon begin the design process and expects the construction to be completed in 2024.