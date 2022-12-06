BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving.

Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on South Carolina roadways.

There have been 39 traffic fatalities in the county this year, two of which involved commercial motor vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, and aggressive and distracted driving. The State Transport Police will also focus on commercial motor vehicle violations.

As of Dec. 6, there have 971 been traffic fatalities statewide in 2022 compared to 1,1105 this time last year.