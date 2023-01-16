BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week.

Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, and aggressive and distracted driving. The State Transport Police will also focus on commercial motor vehicle violations in this area.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) operation is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on roads statewide.

There were 48 traffic fatalities reported in Berkeley County in 2022, according to the SCDPS dashboard.