BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after a three-month-old puppy was found with “serious” facial injuries.

According to BCSO, an official with Berkeley Animal Center was notified of the injured chocolate Labrador Retriever, which was being rehomed on Facebook.

The puppy was picked up by a shelter staff member and taken to Mt. Holly Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

A veterinarian reported that a zip tie or wire had been wrapped around the animal’s snout, cutting through the skin and causing the snout to swell.

Provided by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

The puppy — nicknamed Chief by shelter staff — has been placed in a foster home and is continuing to receive medical care, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-7009.

The shelter is also asking for donations to help cover the cost of medical care and other emergency services. Click here to donate.