MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A teacher and a student were cut with scissors during a fight at Berkeley High School on Friday afternoon.

The teacher was attempting to break up the fight when they were injured, according to officials.

“EMS is on-site to address injuries sustained during a student altercation,” Berkeley County School District (BCSD) spokesperson Katie Tanner told News 2. “Law enforcement is supporting our school administration while they investigate the student altercation and address the student discipline matter.”

The school is operating under normal conditions and parents have been notified of the incident, Tanner said.

“This was a student altercation that was isolated to those involved,” a message to parents stated. “There was no threat to our campus.”

