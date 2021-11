BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Wednesday confirmed that it is experiencing a major internet outage.

BCSD said that there is an AT&T outage which has impacted several systems throughout the school district.

The problems started around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and there is no indication of when service will be restored.

