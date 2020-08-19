Investigator, witness speak to News 2 about a dog that went missing from a Berkeley County groomer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The search continues for a dog groomer, wanted in connection to a missing French Bulldog named Frankie.

Frankie went missing a little over a month ago, and now the woman who was responsible for the dog is wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Bay Groomers on July 6th and met with a victim who said her dog was missing.

“(The victim) advised that she dropped her dog off here on the third of that month and returned on the sixth after boarding the dog here at the groomer and the dog was nowhere to be found,” said Lt. Neal Johnson with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also talked with the groomer, Jenny Hutson. “She provided numerous statements ranging from the dog was kidnapped and the dog got out, jumping all the way to the dog was dead, to she doesn’t know where the dog is,” recalled Lt. Johnson.

That is when the criminal investigation began.

“Just recently we obtained information from a key witness which other witnesses coming forward, that the dog was observed in the back deceased due to not having any food or water.”

“I saw Frankie outside alive and then we saw him outside a few hours later he was just lying on the ground, we didn’t think anything of it,” the witness told News 2.

She said an employee of the grooming business later told her that “Frankie had actually passed away and they had him inside, so I just couldn’t let that go, I had to make that call.”

The owner of K9 Bay Groomers said he knew Frankie from previous visits, but he was in the hospital when Frankie went missing.

“I already explained that I wasn’t here. I’m sorry for what happened to the family of the dog,” said Martin Medellin.

Investigators talked with Martin and they are investigating other possible incidents.

“We have talked with him. We are working some situations and prior situations we are investigating that,” said Lt. Johnson.

Hutson is facing charges of breach of trust and ill treatment of animals. Detectives have heard other people may also be involved.

“We want to see if anyone else is involved. We have received some tips that other parties might be involved, but you keep on running – we need your side of the story.”

If you have any information about the case or what happened to Frankie, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.