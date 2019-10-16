Investigators provide new details on the death of a 10-year-old girl

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators on Wednesday provided new details about a shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

Hanahan police officers responded to a home on Robinson Street on October 5th after receiving reports that a juvenile had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 10-year-old Cabriya Lucas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During a news conference Wednesday, officials said investigators determined the young victim had been accidentally shot by another juvenile – her 11-year-old brother.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and interviews with witnesses and family members, along with reviewing numerous photos from the scene as they pieced together the events that occurred that evening.

Chief Turner said they will not pursue charges against the victim’s brother after it was ruled an accident.

The mother of the children, though, was arrested on Oct 9th.

Bernadette Owens was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. She was later released on bond.

“The base of the charge was that she left the children alone inside the residence and left a loaded firearm that was easily accessible by the children,” said Chief Turner.

Investigators said the children got the gun, were playing with the firearm -which was loaded – and the gun claimed a life.

Owens is facing a maximum of up to 10 years in prison for each charge.