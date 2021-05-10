Investigators working to determine if several fires were intentionally set near Berkeley County woods

MACEDONIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Is someone intentionally setting fires in the Macedonia area of Berkeley County? Authorities say a section of woods just off Highway 17 near Rae Lane – specifically behind Handy Mart – has caught on fire multiple times a day since Thursday.

“The brush fires up there at the Handy Mart, that we’ve had over the past couple of days, started on Thursday. Crews went out on Thursday and extinguished the fire, started back up again on Friday,” explained firefighter Michael Holinko with the Macedonia Fire Department.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission placed a plow line around the fire to contain it to the woods. But then many more calls started to come in – all fires at the same location.

Crews were extinguishing fires every few hours. “We had a call on Thursday, I believe, two calls on Friday, multiple calls on Saturday and two to three calls on Sunday,” said Holinko.

Fire officials say that with the amount of water they used to douse the fire, someone must be resetting the fires at the site.

“We believe that it’s possibly being intentionally set. I’m not sure, it’s been investigated at this time; there’s been a couple of other fires within the community – our neighboring departments that have run into some issues, too that seem like they were intentionally set. They’ve all been under investigation.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a white pick-up truck was seen at the location just before one of the fires. Fortunately, the fires – so far – have been within that plow line, which is designed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Investigators say it’s a serious situation. If you happen to have any information about these fires, please call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.