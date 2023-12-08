BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were arrested after leading Berkeley County deputies in a pursuit and damaging marked patrol vehicles.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was on patrol along Highway 51 near Butterbean Road in St. Stephen when they observed a vehicle operating with defective equipment.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued.

“During the pursuit, deputies observed the front-seat passenger, later identified as William Derek Thomas, throw objects out of the passenger window and sunroof of the vehicle in an attempt to purposely cause damage to the fully marked patrol vehicles,” said officials with the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the patrol vehicle suffered a dented hood, cracked windshield, broken front grill, and a dented radiator and A/C condenser. They said Thomas also caused another unit to get a flat tire from objects that were thrown.

The driver, identified as Brandon Lee Potter, eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

“Potter, Thomas, and the back-seat passenger (Ashley Sheree Hart) fled from the vehicle and into the woods. Deputies pursued Potter on foot and were able to apprehend him a few feet into the woods,” officials said.

The other two suspects – Thomas and Hart – were also located and taken into custody with help from a K9.

Potter was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens – a second offense, resisting arrest, giving false information to police, and driving under suspension.

Officials said Potter has been arrested at least five times since 2014.

Thomas’s charges include evading arrest and malicious injury to property. The sheriff’s office said he has been arrested at least seven times since 2012.

Hart was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with evading arrest. She has been arrested at least 15 times since 2013.