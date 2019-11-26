It’s a mystery: What’s the deal with the abandoned Checkers in Goose Creek?

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – What is happening with the Checkers in Goose Creek? Many residents are still baffled why the building continues to sit without an opening date.

It’s been six months since our first report regarding the Checkers restaurant on Redbank Road. It was then the burger joint had a large ‘Opening Soon’ banner falling down and weeds everywhere.

Whoever owns the property does seem to be taking better care of it now. It’s right at the entrance to Joint Base Charleston’s Naval Weapons Station.

Joe Mabe lives nearby and wants answers about the fast-food spot.

“At Joint Base Charleston, we’re wondering, why don’t somebody open it and have a restaurant. If Checkers don’t want it, sell it to somebody else; I mean maybe a good restaurant in Summerville, Tasty Express. Perfect place for it.”

“Let us know something. My wife contacted the people here and they were really rude, and the corporate office never got back. I know I want answers; Goose Creek wants answers.”

Six months ago, Checker’s spokesperson said they would get back with us with more info about why it is not open, but nobody has reached out. An attempt to call and text numerous numbers have gotten us nowhere.

Mabe says they just want to see something opening here.

“I mean this is a perfect place for another restaurant to come in. They don’t wanna open, sell it to somebody else.”

For now, the Checkers mystery continues.

Once we find out if and when this Checkers is going to open, we will definitely let you know about it.