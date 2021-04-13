Tuesday marks one year since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Berkeley County communities

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks one year since an EF-2 tornado ripped through a portion of Berkeley County.

The tornado, which packed 120 mph winds, traveled 500 yards as it damaged homes and trees in the Fairlawn Barony and Cedar Island communities the morning of April 13th, 2020.

People who live in the area said the damage happened in just a matter of seconds. “It was crazy,” said Shane Woods, who had the roof of his home ripped off while he and his family were inside. “Wind started picking up about 7:30; luckily we got the kids up and put them to one of the inside bathrooms … it hit within 10 seconds and within about 15 seconds it was over.”

News 2 checked in the impacted communities last month, where many of the damaged homes were either still under construction or had been demolished.

A brand-new doublewide home now sits where a small home was destroyed by the tornado in Cordesville.

“It was probably the worst day of my life,” said Brenda Johnson. You may remember the twisted debris we showed you last year. Johnson was inside her home as the tornado rolled it across her yard.

“Home went flipping, flipping a few times and me and my granddaughter was in the home – and by the grace of God we made it out,” she said.

Her new home was put in place back in February. She and her granddaughter had been staying with family in the meantime but said it’s nice to have her own place again.

Johnson said she is extremely grateful. She said donations from the community helped pay for her new home, and the community even showed up to help remove the debris that had piled up in her yard.

At least six people were injured when that tornado ripped through Berkeley County last spring.

Tornadoes also touched down in Charleston, Colleton, Georgetown and Hampton Counties. Officials said five people were killed when the EF-4 tornado tore through Hampton County just after 6:00 a.m.