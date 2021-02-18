“I’ve dreamed about this happening” Moncks Corner man wins $125K on lottery scratch-off

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A doubletake led to big dreams for a Moncks Corner lottery player.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lotter on Thursday said a Moncks Corner man thought he won $125 on a scratch-off, but gave his ticket a second look and realized it was actually $125,000.

“I scratched the ticket in my car and laid it in the seat next to me,” he recalled. “I picked it back up, scratched it some more and saw the zeroes.”

The lucky player told lottery officials that he took a deep breath, started his car and drive from the Everyday Spit on South Highway 52 in Moncks Corner to the SCEL Claim Center in Columbia to cash the winning ticket.

“I’ve dreamed about this happening,” he said. “It was shocking and exciting.”

State lottery officials said the player overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win $125,000 in the ($5) Jackpot Cash game. They say one top prize remains in the game.

Everyday Spot in Moncks Corner received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

