JBC conducting prescribed fire at Naval Weapons Station

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) and Air Force Wildland Fire Center are conducting a “prescribed fire” on Friday on the Naval Weapons Station.

The press release states that the fire started around 11:00 a.m. and will burn until around 6:00 p.m.

Officials emphasized that a prescribed fire is not a wildfire. They described it as a “managed burn, conducted by trained natural resources professionals…coordinated with the S.C. Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments.”

The purposes of prescribed fires are to reduce the amount of ignitable materials in the woods to reduce the risk of future wildfires, “enhance timber and wildlife habitats, restore ecosystems, and suppress forest diseases and pests.”

Residents are asked to refrain from calling fire departments or 911 to report the fire as an emergency. To confirm authorized burning, contact JBC at (843) 764-7555