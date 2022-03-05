BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Jedburg exit (Exit 194) should plan for multiple lane closures and flagging operations due to pending improvements to the Jedburg interchange in Summerville.

Closures and flaggings will happen on the following days and times:

I-26 eastbound and westbound lane closures near exit 194 begin March 6 until March 10, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jedburg Road flagging operations near I-26 and exit 194 begin March 9 and March 10, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-26 shoulder closures on/off-ramps at exit 194 begin March 7 until March 11 during daytime hours.

The SCDOT 511 App is available to download for updates on all traffic information.