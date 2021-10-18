Jedburg Interchange Project prompts multiple ramp, lane closures on I-26 in Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Jedburg exit (Exit 194) should plan for multiple shoulder, ramp, and lane closures due to pending improvements to the Jedburg interchange in Summerville.

Closures will happen at three locations on the following days and times:

I-26 shoulder closures on ramps at exit 194 begin October 18 until October 22 during daytime hours.

I-26 eastbound land closures begin October 20 until October 21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-26 eastbound lane detours near exit 194 begin October 20 until October 21, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The SCDOT 511 App is available to download for updates on all traffic information.