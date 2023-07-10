NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident and Berkeley County will host a job fair on Thursday to fill positions in engineering, law enforcement, and more.

“SC Works Trident is uniquely equipped to connect job-seekers in our region to great employers like Berkeley County government,” Sharon Goss, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development Director said.

“We are excited to share our resources and knowledge as a trusted workforce development partner and look forward to collaborating with Berkeley County to assist with their recruitment efforts.”

SC Works Trident and Berkeley County will host a job fair on July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administrative Building.

Organizers say attendees should bring an updated resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

A full list of job openings can be found online.