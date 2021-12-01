Job fair looking to fill 100 positions in Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A local staffing company on Thursday will host a job fair with the goal of filling 100 positions.

Hire Dynamics will be at 537 Omni Industrial Boulevard in Summerville from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday interviewing job seekers for positions at various local businesses.

Jobs include forklift operators, warehouse associates, logistics clerks, and more.

Prospective employers can begin applications on the Work4HD app and should bring a photo ID to the event.

In-person interviews will be conducted at the event.

Masks are required.