Joe Cunningham gets birthday surprise, talks reform at Berkeley County campaign event

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Gubernatorial hopeful and former Congressman Joe Cunningham on Tuesday held a campaign event at MOMO Kitchen and Market in Berkeley County.

The space was packed with supporters, who greeted Cunningham with a birthday celebration one day early.

After the signing was done, a slightly embarrassed Cunningham took the stage to explain to his supporters why he feels he is the right candidate to turn South Carolina blue in 2022.

He covered topics like infrastructure, pay for teachers, and the timely topic of police reform on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Cunningham, who was a cosponsor of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, called for police reform and common sense laws to ensure that people of color feel safe in their communities.

He said that we don’t have to wait for federal legislation to pass and promised that if elected, he would bring the topic to the statehouse.