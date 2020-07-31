John McCants Veterans Park breaks ground

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the soon-to-be John McCants Veterans Park.

McCants was a Goose Creek City Council member for 24 years and was beloved by the Goose Creek Community.







Via: City of Goose Creek

The park has three purposes, according to Goose Creek Mayor, Greg Habib:

Honor McCants

Honor the city’s veterans

Fulfill a promise to the Berkeley County School District to build a park on a section of the property acquired from the district several years ago

A Veterans Honor Plaza, playground, walking trail, dog park, and multi-purpose lawn will be key elements of the park.

Habib said that the park “will lift this community up. It will honor our veterans like we have never honored our veterans before, and it will carry on the legacy of Mr. McCants.”

McCants’ wife, Christena, and family were accompanied by Habib, City Council members, Recreation Commission members, and a representative for Senator Tim Scott to celebrate the ceremony.