July appeal deadline nearing for Berkeley County property owners, notices were mailed in April

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline for Berkeley County property owners to appeal their assessment notices is July 15.

Assessment notices were mailed on April 16, 2021 to citizens who experienced an adjustment in property value or assessment for the 2021 tax year.

Notices are sent out the year after a change is made to a property. A property change can include new buildings, assessible transfer of interest (ATI), renovations, additions and property subdividing.

For property owners to appeal, one must complete an informal appeal form online, and the deadline to do is July 15, 2021. No action is needed from those who do not wish to appeal their notices.

Assessment notices may be accessed anytime by online property cards.

For updated tax estimations, visit the Auditor’s Tax Estimator on the Berkeley County Government website.

Only online applications are accepted.

More information can be found on the Berkeley County Real Property Services webpage.