GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in Jerald Howard murder trial

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial for Jerald Howard.

Howard is charged with the murder and desecration of Nicole Goodlett in 2014.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury found Howard guilty on both counts.

Earlier in the day, Howard chose not to testify, and the defense decided not to call any witnesses.

Howard’s lawyer told the jury the state could not say how Nicole was Killed, where she was killed or even when her body was put in the woods behind Cainhoy Elementary – he said they have provided no evidence that Howard even killed Goodlett.

Jury began deliberations at about 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon. At around 2: 00 p.m., the jury came back with two questions: First: they wanted an outline of the law. Second: they wanted an outline of the evidence that was presented.

The judge said he would send them a copy of his charge, explaining what they needed to do to determine guilt for the murder and the desecration of a grave. On the outline of evidence, the judge told them they had all the evidence in the case.