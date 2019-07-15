Jury selected in case against man accused of killing woman in 2014

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A jury trial has begun for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2014.

Eight women and four men were picked to serve on the jury Monday in Berkeley County.

Once seated, the judge explained to the jury that Jerald Howard is facing a murder charge and they must determine whether he murdered Nicole Goodlet sometime between February 17 of 2014 and February 24, 2014.

Howard, who is the father of Goodlet’s twins, is also charged with destroying and damaging the victim’s remains.

Her body was found burned behind Cainhoy Elementary School in Huger, South Carolina.

Pretrial motions were discussed during Monday’s court session, which included whether a certain witness would be allowed to testify about Goodlet’s cell phone. Apparently, a text was sent from the cell phone to the witness after the date and time in which the victim was already deceased.

The phone, though, was found on Howard when he was arrested.

Opening arguments in this trial are expected to take place Tuesday morning. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.