Juvenile remains in critical condition after truck collides with train in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile remains in critical condition following a train crash that happened in Goose Creek over the weekend.

The collision, which involved an Amtrak train and a GMC Sierra truck, happened near the intersection of Red Bank Road and US 52 just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the truck attempted to travel around the railroad crossing arms and was struck by the oncoming train.

Two adult females and five juveniles, ages 13, 11, 11, 8, and 5, were the occupants of the truck. Three of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

According to Captain James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department, six of the seven occupants are no longer hospitalized for injuries they sustained in the crash.

One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition.

An investigation is underway. Capt. Brown said charges will be determined once the investigation is complete.