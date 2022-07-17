BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Berkeley County are looking for volunteers for the county’s Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization.
Keep Berkley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful’.
The organization is driven by three goals:
- reduce litter
- improve recucling
- beautify the community
Keep Berkley Beautiful strives to “empower people to take pride in improving and beautifying their communities.”
Volunteers can participate in Keep Berkeley Beautiful through:
- Adopt-A-Highway
- Adopt-A-Landing
- Planting trees
- Conducting a metal can recycling drive
- Picking up litter
Volunteers can attend scheduled organization-wide events or schedule their own through the organization.