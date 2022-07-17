Photo via Berkeley County Government and Keep Berkeley Beautiful

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Berkeley County are looking for volunteers for the county’s Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization.

Keep Berkley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful’.

The organization is driven by three goals:

reduce litter

improve recucling

beautify the community

Keep Berkley Beautiful strives to “empower people to take pride in improving and beautifying their communities.”

Volunteers can participate in Keep Berkeley Beautiful through:

Adopt-A-Highway

Adopt-A-Landing

Planting trees

Conducting a metal can recycling drive

Picking up litter

Volunteers can attend scheduled organization-wide events or schedule their own through the organization.