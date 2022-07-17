BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Berkeley County are looking for volunteers for the county’s Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization.

Keep Berkley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful’.

The organization is driven by three goals:

  • reduce litter
  • improve recucling
  • beautify the community

Keep Berkley Beautiful strives to “empower people to take pride in improving and beautifying their communities.”

Volunteers can participate in Keep Berkeley Beautiful through:

  • Adopt-A-Highway
  • Adopt-A-Landing
  • Planting trees
  • Conducting a metal can recycling drive
  • Picking up litter

Volunteers can attend scheduled organization-wide events or schedule their own through the organization.