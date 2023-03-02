GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to a cleanup of Bettis Boat Landing in March.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful and Berkeley County Government will host a Goose Creek Reservoir Cleanup on March 25.

Keep Berkley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program Keep America Beautiful.

The organization is driven by three goals:

Reduce litter

Improve recycling

Beautify the community

Keep Berkley Beautiful strives to “empower people to take pride in improving and beautifying their communities.”

The clean-up is scheduled for March 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cleaning supplies, snacks, and water will be provided.

Berkeley County Government and the cities of Goose Creek and Hanahan will provide lunch for those who RSVP by March 20.

RSVP by emailing Berkeley County Recycling Coordinator Sarah McCarthy-Smith at sarah.smith@berkeleycountysc.gov.