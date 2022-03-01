SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who locked himself inside a Summerville hotel room with a knife and caused a noise disturbance was arrested Sunday after a two-hour standoff, police say.

According to Summerville Police (SPD), units responded to a disturbance call received at 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the Cambria Hotel in the 400 block of Sigma Drive.

An incident report indicated that when officers arrived at the hotel, the hotel manager said that six other hotel occupants called the front desk and said that a man was “yelling and banging on walls.”

The manager also said that one hotel guest in an adjoining room of the suspect had to be moved to another room as the suspect was banging on her door, threatened to pour gasoline on it, and set it on fire, the report reads.

The room was booked under the suspect’s wife, and the wife left the room earlier and wanted the suspect removed and placed on a trespassing notice.

When officers learned the room number, they knocked on the door, and the suspect opened the door slightly, asking what they wanted, according to the report.

The officers were able to identify the suspect as Ryan A. Morris (43) after encountering him in the past.

Morris was advised that hotel management wanted him to vacate the room and placed on a trespassing notice before shutting the door on the officers and engaging the deadbolt.

Morris then began to shout obscenities at the officers from the inside of the room, stating he was not going to leave or open the door as officers tried talking him into opening the door and coming out of the room.

Morris yelled at the officers, “I will stab you if you come in my room.,” the report reads.

Officers then tried opening the door with a master key provided by the hotel manager, but it did not open the door. Management then cleared officers to breach the door if the key did not work.

Officers made contact with the suspect’s wife, Malina Morris, and said she needed to return to the hotel.

SPD said that when she arrived, she told officers that the suspect “acts like this in every hotel they go to” and wanted officers to take him away.

Malina Morris was then taken to the suspect’s room to try to get him to open the door. The suspect again slightly opened the door and then slammed it after seeing officers standing next to his wife.

The suspect continued to yell and hit walls on the room hard enough that officers could hear it in the hallway – he was then told that he was under arrest and needed to vacate the room.

The report reads that the suspect began to yell that he was not leaving and he would stab anyone that came into the room.

The suspect’s wife told officers that he was in possession of a knife.

SPD officers were provided with another master key from hotel management and were able to enter the room.

The suspect locked himself in the bathroom and was given commands by officers to come out with his hands up.

Again, the suspect yelled obscenities at officers and threatened to stab anyone who came into the bathroom, SPD said.

Officers then breached the bathroom door and drew their firearms when they saw the suspect in an aggressive stance.

The suspect dropped the knife after officer commands but refused to get down on the ground.

Officers holstered their firearms and used soft empty hand controls to place the suspect on the ground, according to the report.

The suspect initially resisted his arrest but officers were able to place him in handcuffs and then into custody.

He was then escorted outside and checked out by EMS units after saying he was injured.

Both the suspect and his wife were advised by hotel management that they were no longer allowed at the hotel or the property.

The wife was also advised by officers that she could file an Order of Commitment to have her husband mentally evaluated

The suspect was cleared for jail and taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

He faces charges including multiple counts of threatening the life of a public employee.