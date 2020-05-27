Kontane Logistics Inc. announces expansion in Berkeley County, will create 30 new jobs

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kontane Logistics, Inc. is expanding operations in Summerville and creating 30 new jobs.

The third-party warehousing and industrial packaging solutions company’s new facility will be used for light tire and wheel assembly for Volvo.

“Kontane Logistics, Inc.’s decision to expand in Berkeley County is another great example of how South Carolinians continue to benefit from the growing automotive industry in our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We congratulate them on their success, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow for many years to come.”

It will also provide other services to Volvo’s supply network.

“During this unique time in our nation’s history, creating job opportunities is vital. We commend the investment made by Kontane Logistics, Inc. in Berkeley County, and we value our strong working relationship. Berkeley County celebrates this expansion announcement and looks forward to the support it will provide for surrounding industries,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.

The expansion is expected to be done later this year. Those interested in joining the Kontane Logistics, Inc. team should visit http://www.kontanelogistics.com/contact/.