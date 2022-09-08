LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County.

Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery.

According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist allegedly struck an intellectually and physically disabled victim in the face while working as a caregiver at Berkeley Citizens in Moncks Corner.

The victim reportedly suffered a ‘nasal bone fracture’ and an ‘orbital contusion’ as a result of the alleged April 13 incident.

Berkeley Citizens is a residential care facility that serves individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities and autism. At the time of the alleged misconduct, the victim was considered a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law and resided at the facility.

Gaddist faces up to eight years in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted.