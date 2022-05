LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home suffered major damage during a fire Saturday night in Ladson.

Crews with Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a home around 9:50 p.m. at the 200 block of Miami Street.

Fire crews said that an initial report stated someone may have been trapped inside the home.

All occupants evacuated when crews arrived at the scene.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.