GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Ladson woman was killed after crashing into several trees in Goose Creek, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, identified as 82-year-old Clydie Jean Gold, died at a local hospital Thursday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said Gold was traveling along Crowfield Boulevard when her vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees.

Goose Creek Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

The coroner’s office and the Goose Creek Police Department are investigating.