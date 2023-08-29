BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Berkeley County Government ask customers to use cell phones to call 911 after reporting over 1,000 landline outages Tuesday morning.

According to Berkeley County, there are currently 1,578 telephone customers serviced by St. Stephen Telephone Company without landline service.

A majority of these customers are in the Bonneau, Pineville, and St. Stephen areas.

In the event of an emergency, individuals in those areas must use a cell phone to call 911.

Count on 2 for updates.