BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Thursday will temporarily close all four lanes on a portion of Highway 52.

The closures will be between 10:00 a.m. and noon on Highway 52 from Old MacBeth Road to Fairsprings Road as crews work to install a wire along an area transmission line.

There will be two separate closures, each expected to last 10 minutes.

A Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be on site to direct traffic.