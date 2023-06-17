BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A series of lane closures near the railroad crossing on Highway 52 is expected to impact traffic in St. Stephen this week, according to Berkeley County officials.

Officials said CSX crews are performing maintenance on the crossing’s cantilevers — the structure that warns drivers of an approaching train.

Map provided by Berkeley County Government

Two lanes on the northwest side will be closed on Monday and two lanes on the southeast side will be closed on Tuesday. The closure is expected to last from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area.

The work was originally slated to be completed in January but was rescheduled, according to officials.