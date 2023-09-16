BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes and shoulders along Henry Brown Boulevard in Berkeley County will close starting Sunday.

According to Berkeley County Government, intermittent lane and shoulder closures will be implemented at various locations along Henry Brown Boulevard and Montague Plantation Road between Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.

Officials say additional closures will be made along Old Mt. Holly Road between Highway 52 and Old Moncks Corner Road.

The closures are scheduled for September 17 through September 24.

All traffic control is subject to change dependent on weather and schedule variations.