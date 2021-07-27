Large murals helping the City of Goose Creek come to life

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a new focus on spotlighting art in the City of Goose Creek.

Local artists spent the day painting a large mural on the side of a business Tuesday. It’s just the first step in bringing more art to the city.

“You’re looking at the very first colorful large-scale piece of public art in the City of Goose Creek,” said the city’s art coordinator, Barbara Richardson, who is active in the art scene.

“I’ve been part of the Cultural Arts Committee for close to three years and its sole purpose is to get art out and give the residence of Goose Creek a feeling of home,” she said.

The mural on the side of the Food Lion shopping center next to Button Hall Avenue is a big part of that push.

“It’s something Goose Creek has needed for a very long time. I’ve lived here all my life,” said Richardson.

She has been helping spread her love of art for decades.

“I went to Goose Creek high school. I went to college, majored in art my master’s degree is also in art; I’ve been an art teacher for years, I’m currently teaching at Charleston School of the Arts, and one of the artists working with us recently graduated.”

Enrique Boyd is from North Charleston but has lived in Goose Creek.

“I mean it’s great. I didn’t know it was gonna blow up as much as it has and I’m excited for everyone to see it when it’s done. We still have a way to go but as you can see, we’re making progress, the second day,” he said.

The other artist working on the project is Louis Tompkins.

“It’s something great that honestly, the city of Goose Creek has needed for a long time,” he said. “I was raised here in Goose Creek. My parents were raised here in Goose Creek, my wife’s parents were raised here. So we have roots here, this actually means a lot to me.”

The city is paying $4,000 for this mural, but they are considering several other art projects for the near future, including a possible mural park, where visitors could come create their own large murals.

“There are many more great things to come here,” said Tompkins.

“Let’s just face it, art transforms communities,” said Richardson.

Richardson says they’re hoping to finish work on the mural later this week and may begin work on another mural after that.

If you own a business in Goose Creek and would be interested in having a mural on your building, you are asked to contact the city.