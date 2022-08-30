HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County.

“Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state leaders said in a release.

The expansion of Nucor includes the construction of an air separation unit (ASU) to supply industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operations. When completed, a Nucor subsidiary, UIG, LLC will operate the ASU – a project that allows the plant to produce and supply needed gases to produce steel at the new facility.

Construction of the new plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The new facility will be located at 1455 Old Hagan Avenue in Huger, S.C.

Anyone interested in working for the company, including UIG, LLC can visit nucor.com/careers.