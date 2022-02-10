Laundry trailer to provide clean clothes to area homeless

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A new tool is helping homeless individuals in Berkeley County.

Jean’s Angels, a local nonprofit, was established in 2014 to help people across the Lowcountry. Now, a new laundry trailer is helping those in need wash and dry their clothes.

Katrina Carpenter, who founded the nonprofit, said she named it after her mother.

“I started Jeans Angels because I lost my mom due to ovarian cancer; it was a very difficult time for me. Right after that I went through a divorce, then my sister had brain surgery.”

Initially, she started helping children whose parents have a terminal illness. They also had an outreach to senior citizens. After the death of her brother, who used to help the homeless because he was once homeless, the group started giving the homeless new clothes and shoes.

“They still didn’t feel a part of the community, a part of society, even though we’re giving them new clothes in it because the clothes sometimes are dirty,” she said. “I started thinking and God just laid it on my heart, and he said we need to do more.”

So, the idea of this laundry trailer was created.

“It has four washers in, it four dryers and it’s mobile so we’re able to go around.”

They also plan to stop by churches on occasion to help people in that area, homeless or not, who may not have access to laundry facilities. And Moncks Corner is going to let them be at their weekly farmer’s market.

“We are currently working on our second trailer that has three shower units and has a station for barbers to cut hair as well as a kitchen to provide hot meals.”

Katrina believes the trailers can also be used to help anyone in need, homeless or not, during disasters.

“Making a difference in someone’s life heals me from the hurt of losing my mom, my dad, my siblings. So, a lot of people say, ‘hey do you have nine children? why do you devote so much time to this?’ This is healing for me. Someone needs to do it. There’s so many people out here there who just need someone to encourage them.”

Katrina said they’re hoping to have their mobile shower unit available by this summer.