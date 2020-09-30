Law enforcement searching for suspect that jumped off bridge after vehicle pursuit

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement in Saint Stephen is searching for a suspect that jumped off of a bridge over a rediversion canal following a police pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSD), Orangeburg County deputies were pursuing a suspect on Highway 52 into Saint Stephen.

There was an accident on the bridge, then the suspect jumped into the canal.

BCSO says that the suspect is now missing in the water.

BCSO Marine Patrol and divers are searching the water.

