BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit against six members of the school board over his abrupt termination in November.

Attorney Donald Gist said he believes Jackson was fired illegally and that the members who voted in favor of his firing violated several laws and school board policy when they made the decision.

Some members of the newly elected school board voted 6-3 to terminate Jackson during their first meeting on Nov. 15 without providing any reason for the firing.

Board chairman Mac McQuillin later released a multi-page explanation that highlighted what he said were issues that led to the decision including a so-called frayed relationship with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and a “lack of leadership.”

Attorney Gist now plans to prove a conspiracy took place leading to Jackson’s firing. “We have evidence that proves they were involved in a plot or conspiracy to terminate Mr. Jackson from his position,” said Gist.

Gist said he believes it’s important for the citizens of Berkeley County to understand the facts in this case – which he said is mostly about breach of contract and conspiracy – to fully know why they are standing with Jackson after his firing.

“There’s a number of issues involved, and how they went about this we believe that it is quite revealing the level of arrogance, and the level of unaccountability to members of the public, the way this was played out, and we intend to seek justice for Mr. Jackson,” said Gist.

Specifically, Gist said the lawsuit will outline that Jackson had a contract that was expected to expire in 2025 but instead terminated under no provisions of that contract.

“Initially, the chairman that was elected, Mac McQuillin, said he didn’t have a reason for terminating him – he then put out a statement (and a press release) on November 22 that says now we’ve got cause for firing him. We believe that statement was fraught with inconsistencies, with untruths, and particularly, it’s quite contradictory.”

He believes that will support the opposition that Jackson was fired illegally and not within the formality of the Freedom of Information Act under which the board meeting and termination were held.

“They excluded the press,” he said. “We believe the agenda, the way it was set up was also in violation of the Freedom of Information Act. Now we have direct evidence of a conspiracy that existed between the named defendants.”

“They elected to do what they wanted to do in the dark to try to conceal their evil motivations and intent. This has devastated my client and his family. It has also had a very devastating impact on the community,” said Gist.

Gist said evidence of that conspiracy will be presented in the lawsuit. The lawsuit will likely be filed Monday night or Tuesday morning.

DEVELOPING…