Leaders break ground on new 53-acre park in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-use park is being constructed in Hanahan. It comes after more than 75% of voters approved a bond referendum for the project back in November.

The brand new 53-acre park is located next to Bowen’s Corner Elementary and will serve several purposes in the Hanahan community.

“We are just so excited about this new park,” said Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater. “When the federal government partnered with us and donated the land, it had to be used for parks and rec. It was exactly what the city of Hanahan needed.”

The last time Hanahan opened new ballfields there were only 13,700 people in the town. Now, about 29,000 call Hanahan home.

“There will be tennis courts, an artificial turf field, ballfields, a dog park, fishing pond, picnic spaces – you name it,” said Mayor Rainwater. “Everything that you would love to see in a park will be here.”

The project will cost more than $11 million. The Berkeley County School District agreed to pay nearly $1 million for artificial turf on a field so that it could be used as a practice field.

“We will partner with them to make sure they now have the things they need to play their sports,” the mayor said.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said Hanahan has been working on the project for some time, even during the full ten years he was town administrator.

“It’s critical because it’s a quality-of-life project,” he said. “If you’re going to be a vibrant city, a vibrant community, people are looking for parks and recreation- do you want to draw in young families, do you want to be able to keep the families that you’ve drawn in?”

Bryce Florie grew up in Hanahan and has coached kids in the area, He said this is a great project.

“Just the way the community has grown and the need for it- it’s so important and the way the city came together… it’s a good place for everyone,” he said.

Mayor Rainwater hopes to have the park finished a year from now. The park has not yet been named.