Leaders break ground on US 176 road-widening project in Berkeley County

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A road-widening project in Berkeley County officially broke ground on Friday.

Phase one of the U.S. 176 project includes widening the roadway between Nexton Parkway Extension to U.S. 176 from two lanes to five lanes. A raised median and sidewalks are also included in the project.

Several Goose Creek city leaders and county officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Goose Creek.

“This is a much-needed infrastructure project in the city and county,” said Goose Creek City Mayor Pro Tem, Jerry Tekac in a tweet Friday.

The estimated $53 million project, which was funded by the 2014 One Cent Sale Tax Referendum, is expected to take up to four years to complete.