Leaders to discuss rapid growth in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – What can be done to address rapid growth in Berkeley County? That’s one of the items on the agenda for discussion during Monday night’s county council committee meeting.

The land-use committee is going to discuss not only the growth in the area but possible ways the county may react to that growth, including the possible implementation of new impact fees.

“It’s a discussion, you know, we want folks to know we are aware of the infrastructure needs in Berkeley County, and we want to look at how we’re going to address them.”

Councilman Tommy Newell chairs the land use committee of council.

He plans to open the discussion tonight, and then hear from council and the supervisor about ways to handle growth.

But they are going to look at how a possible impact fee might help the county and the school district.

“We have infrastructure needs but the school district has school needs, and we might have to have a combined impact fee for both government bodies.”

The Berkeley County Committee meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the county office building.