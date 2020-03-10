Leftover money from Daniel Island round-a-bout project will be used on busy Goose Creek intersection

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Some much-needed help may soon be on the way to help alleviate a traffic issue in Goose Creek.

If you drive from Walmart over to Highway 52 on Mt Holly, you know how frustrating it can be any time of day when cars back up.

The county is planning to add a right turn lane that will start about 450 feet before the intersection and it comes thanks in part to money that was saved on another project.

“It’s actually a temporary turn lane to help all the traffic that backs up on the road,” said Danny Thrower, Berkeley County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer.

The work is a bonus job on Daniel Island.

“It’s being funded by the one-cent sales tax and actually there’s a saving from the Daniel Island roundabout of $900,000, which was a saving there; so were using that money and contractor from that site to do the improvements on the turn lane.”

When the Henry Brown Phase 2 is completed, even more improvements will be made to this intersection.

And as long as county council gives final approval to the project on March 23, work on this extra lane should be complete over the next few months.