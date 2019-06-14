Lennar Homes gives away free home to local American Hero

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lennar Homes gave away a free home to a man who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan; Count on 2 was there when he and his family were welcomed into their new house in Cane Bay.

On Friday, Lennar Homes helped SFC Matthew Weise and his family cut the ribbon on their brand-new home, donated by Lennar and many of their subcontractors.

“We have been here building their home for the last five months,” said Jason Byham, division president with Lennar.

The company did this as a way to give back to those who serve all of us.

“Just amazing what people will do,” said Weise. “I don’t even know any of these people, and they’re willing to do this for me and my family. I mean it’s mind-blowing.”

But SFC Weise does know about doing something for those you don’t know. When he was helping people he didn’t know in the Middle East:

“An old man was crying because the Taliban basically kept destroying their school, and we helped them by taking care of those Taliban that was doing that,” he said.

So now he, his wife and three kids get to see how it feels when someone you don’t know does something nice for you.

“I am very emotional. I don’t have any words right now.”

The home is fully furnished and even has smart features allowing much of the home to operate just by telling Alexa what to do.

The family plans to spend the night this weekend in their new home are they going to officially move into the home in about two weeks.